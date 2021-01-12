Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's Mansi Srivastava Reveals She Has Anxiety, Fans Show Support

Ishqbaaaz actor Mansi Srivastava took to her Instagram handle on Monday and opened up about her struggles with anxiety. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black tee which has the definition of anxiety written on it. While posting the picture, she wrote a long meaningful caption. Mansi revealed her rough phase and said that she cannot describe it in words.

Mansi Srivastava reveals about her anxiety

In the picture, Mansi can be seen looking in the opposite direction and flaunting her faded smile while posing for the camera. She wore subtle makeup and tied her half hair in braids from the front side. Wearing a tee about anxiety, the actor informed her fans about her suffering from the mental illness in her long caption. She captioned the picture as, “Did u know? I suffer from Anxiety! To an extent I cannot put it in words. Maybe when I can I will talk about it. But for today, When was the last time you noticed someone hiding their suffering behind a smile?” [sic]

She continued, “With the right knowledge, we can help people struggling with mental health issues find the support they need. Let’s ‘#ActNow’ by Acknowledging the signs, Choosing the right words & Talking about it. Let’s help each other”. [sic]. As soon as the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor opened up about her mental illness, her fans were quick enough to show their support and they flooded the comment section with positivity. Many fans complimented the beauty.

Fans reaction on Mansi Srivastava's anxiety

Manasvi Vashist commented, “Lets talks about this tomorrow, @dearmansi!” with a hugging face emoticon. A fan commented, “Thank you for using your platform for the greater good” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “I help as much as I can. Thank you for being such a sincere and real person. And take care of yourself” with several praying hands, shining stars emojis and a pair of red hearts.

Mansi is popular for her roles in Channel V’s Suvreen Guggal, Zee TV’s Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka and Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz. She has also appeared in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, MTV Big F, Fear Files. She is currently appearing as Ahana in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 on Colors TV.

