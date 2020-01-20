'Jamie Oliver's Food Escapes' To 'Sriracha': Best Cooking Shows And Films On Amazon Prime

Nowadays, major streaming platforms have content in every genre. Amazon Prime Videos is no different. From binge-worthy series, movies to documentaries, it has them all.

Talking about cooking shows, Amazon also has some of the entertaining cooking shows and movies. Therefore, we have listed down the three best shows and documentaries that will make you stay glued to the screen.

1. Jamie Oliver’s Food Escapes

This television series features Jamie Oliver travelling across the globe to explore authentic ingredients and delicacies. Turn your wanderlust mode on as Oliver stops in Venice, Andalusia, Marrakesh, and Stockholm and uses local spices to prepare regional dishes. He immerses in the regional flavours and learns traditional methods by involving the residents.

2. Three Stars

This documentary features behind-the-scenes of running a restaurant. Three Stars depicts popular celebrity chefs including Rene Redzepi and Georges Vongerichten who put their nose to the grindstone to make top restaurants work.

It showcases the day to day life in the gourmet restaurants. Three Stars also feature the chef’s hunt for authentic ingredients to create exquisite dishes with perfect flavours.

3. Sriracha

Sriracha is not just a condiment but also a story. Invented by David Tran, this iconic sauce is incredible with its use in everyday life. This documentary tells the story behind this hot sauce and how Sriracha has garnered the much-deserved cult label. It makes you travel across the world to unveil the origin of Sriracha and provide an answer to all the food enthusiasts.

