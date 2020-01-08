The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Tumbbad' Director Rahi Anil Barve To Come Up With 'Ashwalinga' For Amazon Prime

Television News

'Tumbbad' director Rahi Anil Barve is all set for his latest project, 'Ashwalinga' for Amazon Prime. Read more to know about the whole story.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
tumbbad

After the tremendous success of Tumbbad, which is a 2018 period horror flick that revolves around three generations of a Hindu upper-caste family and a dark secret that the family has kept hidden for generations, the director of the film Rahi Anil Barve, is all set for his upcoming web-show. It has been reportedly said that the show will be a comedy period drama. 

READ | Colin Farrell Set To Star As Penguin In 'The Batman', Confirms Director

Rahi Anil Barve's upcoming project announced 

According to the reports, Rahi Anil Barve is currently working on a comedy period drama show, which will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime. It has been said that the series will be a visual spectacle like Tumbbad, with even better visuals. It has been reported that the show will be a satirical comedy set in a utopian world. The makers of the series are set to call it Ashwalinga, and it will be a period-based comedy from the time of the Kama Sutra. It will be a big-budgeted project, under the banner of D2R, which is owned by the director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishnan DK. Barve has written the series with his co-writer of Tumbbad, Mitesh Shah.

READ | Golden Globe Awards: Female Actor Who Has Won Maximum Awards

It has been expected by the makers of Tumbbad, that the comedy show, which has its roots in folklore and mythology, will surpass Tumbbad with its huge budget, and never-seen-before visuals. The series is currently in the pre-production stage and will be shot across the country. It has been said that the cast of the series has been fixed but it has not been made official by the international streaming giant.

READ | 'Star Wars' Comics To Read After Completing 'The Mandalorian'

About Tumbbad

Rahi Anil Barve, along with Anand Gandhi, was seen in the credits as the directors of the period horror flick, Tumbbad. It has been said that Barve started working on the script of the film in 1993. Tumbbad premiered at the 75th Venice International Film Festival and was the first Indian film to mark this achievement. It was critically acclaimed and did exceptionally well at the box-office.

READ | Varun Dhawan Has A Cute 'Muqabla' With Little Girl During 'Street Dancer 3D' Promotions
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEHLOT EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER CRASH
RASHID KHAN PICKS A BBL HAT-TRICK
UIA MAKES BIG REVELATION
SIRSA PRAYS FOR PEACE AND HUMANITY
BHARAT BANDH LIVE UPDATES
NETANYAHU: ISRAEL BACKS US