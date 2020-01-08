'Tumbbad' Director Rahi Anil Barve To Come Up With 'Ashwalinga' For Amazon Prime

After the tremendous success of Tumbbad, which is a 2018 period horror flick that revolves around three generations of a Hindu upper-caste family and a dark secret that the family has kept hidden for generations, the director of the film Rahi Anil Barve, is all set for his upcoming web-show. It has been reportedly said that the show will be a comedy period drama.

Rahi Anil Barve's upcoming project announced

According to the reports, Rahi Anil Barve is currently working on a comedy period drama show, which will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime. It has been said that the series will be a visual spectacle like Tumbbad, with even better visuals. It has been reported that the show will be a satirical comedy set in a utopian world. The makers of the series are set to call it Ashwalinga, and it will be a period-based comedy from the time of the Kama Sutra. It will be a big-budgeted project, under the banner of D2R, which is owned by the director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishnan DK. Barve has written the series with his co-writer of Tumbbad, Mitesh Shah.

It has been expected by the makers of Tumbbad, that the comedy show, which has its roots in folklore and mythology, will surpass Tumbbad with its huge budget, and never-seen-before visuals. The series is currently in the pre-production stage and will be shot across the country. It has been said that the cast of the series has been fixed but it has not been made official by the international streaming giant.

About Tumbbad

Rahi Anil Barve, along with Anand Gandhi, was seen in the credits as the directors of the period horror flick, Tumbbad. It has been said that Barve started working on the script of the film in 1993. Tumbbad premiered at the 75th Venice International Film Festival and was the first Indian film to mark this achievement. It was critically acclaimed and did exceptionally well at the box-office.

