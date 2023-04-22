Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni Celebrate Eid With Families

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, brothers Aly Goni and Arslan Goni were joined by their girlfriends Jasmin Bhasin and Sussanne Khan respectively to celebrate the festival. Aly shared the pictures from the Eid festivities on his Instagram handle on Saturday (April 22). In the carousel of photos, the TV actor could be seen posing with his parents, brother, close family members and girlfriend Jasmin.

While the actor wore a white thawb, Jasmin opted for a yellow-and-white salwar kameez. Arslan Goni, on the other hand, was seen in a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Sussanne sported a off-white chikankari suit. In the caption, Aly wished his fans Eid Mubarak and accompanied it with moon and a red heart emoji. The photos received loving comments from the fans.

More about Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's relationship

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni became friends on the television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After that the duo reunited in a reality show and their pairing became popular among the fans. After Aly got evicted from the show, he re-entered as a wildcard contestant and expressed his love for the Naagin actress. The couple has been going strong ever since.

Meanwhile, Arslan Goni is currently dating Sussanne Khan, who was previously married to the Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The two co-parent their two kids, Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan. The Super 30 actor is now dating Saba Azad.

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in web series Jab We Matched. Her last and only film release so far was Honeymoon in 2022. She will soon be starting work on her next project, Warning 2, details of which are yet to be announced. Aly Goni has worked in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, and Naagin 3.