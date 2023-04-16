Hrithik Roshan Fan Tries To Click Selfie With Actor, Security Pushes Him Away

Hrithik Roshan enjoyed dinner with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni during their recent outing in Mumbai. The Vikram Vedha star was seen exiting a popular restaurant in the city when a food delivery man tried to take a selfie with him but got pushed away by the actor’s security. Netizens are also reacting to the video on social media.

The video has been going viral on social media. Hrithik wore a grey T-shirt, a blue pair of jeans and a cap. The Bollywood star waited outside the venue for a while as his security members cleared the crowd. The food delivery guy was seen trying to click a selfie with Hrithik, and the actor leaned in for a photograph. However, a member of his security team seemingly pushed the delivery person away.

Minutes later, Hrithik Roshan was joined by Sussanne Khan’s brother Zayed Khan. After Zayed, came Arslan and Sussanne, wearing casuak outfits. While Arslan wore blue jeans and a black T-shirt, Sussanne paired a black top with khaki pants. Check out the clip below.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s marriage and divorce

Hrithik Roshan tied the knot with the interior designer Sussanne Khan in December 2000. They welcomed their first child Hrehaan in 2006, while their second child Hridaan was born in 2008. The Lakshya actor and Sussanne decided to go their separate ways in December 2013. They legally separed in 2014.



Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship

Hrithik Roshan is currently dating actress-singer Saba Azad. The couple was recently seen in Mumbai as they dined together. They often make public apperances together. Previously, a video of Hrithik carrying Saba's heels in hands at the NMACC gala went viral. Several fans took to social media and praised the Krrish star for his chivalry. On the movies front, Hrithik has been busy with the shooting of Fighter.