Jasmine Sandlas Has Degree In Psychology And Other Lesser-known Facts About The Artist

Jasmine Kaur Sandlas, most commonly known as Jasmine Sandlas is a very popular Indian-American playback singer, songwriter, performer, and television personality, who is mainly into singing Punjabi songs.
Jasmine Sandlas’ first song was Muskan (2008) that went ahead to become a huge hit. In 2014, the artist began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song Yaar Na Miley from the Salman Khan starrer Kick. Upon its release, the song went viral in no time and topped the charts.
Jasmine Sandlas received huge critical acclaim for her singing style and earned many awards, including the most popular song of year 2016-PTC Punjabi Film Awards and Screen Award for Best Female Playback. The very successful artist, Jasmine Sandlas, holds a degree in psychology. Here are some other lesser-known and interesting facts about Jasmine Sandlas-
