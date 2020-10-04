Jasmine Sandlas Has Degree In Psychology And Other Lesser-known Facts About The Artist

Jasmine Kaur Sandlas, most commonly known as Jasmine Sandlas is a very popular Indian-American playback singer, songwriter, performer, and television personality, who is mainly into singing Punjabi songs.

Jasmine Sandlas’ first song was Muskan (2008) that went ahead to become a huge hit. In 2014, the artist began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song Yaar Na Miley from the Salman Khan starrer Kick. Upon its release, the song went viral in no time and topped the charts.

Jasmine Sandlas received huge critical acclaim for her singing style and earned many awards, including the most popular song of year 2016-PTC Punjabi Film Awards and Screen Award for Best Female Playback. The very successful artist, Jasmine Sandlas, holds a degree in psychology. Here are some other lesser-known and interesting facts about Jasmine Sandlas-

Also Read | Jasmine Sandlas' Songs That Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

Jasmine Sandlas lesser-known facts

Jasmine Sandlas holds a degree in psychology. The artist also went to pre-law school after getting her degree but ended up making a name in the music industry.

Jasmine Sandlas sang her first song when she was only 6 years old and wrote her first song at the very young age of 16 years. The song that she wrote was titled, Adhi Raat and was even released with her debut album, Gulabi.

Initially, Jasmine Sandlas’ parents were not supportive of her making a career in the field of music. They just wanted her to study well, get married, and have a small family of her own.

Also Read | Jasmine Sandlas' Songs That Have Crossed The 50 Million Mark On YouTube

The singers who have inspired Jasmine Sandlas to get into singing were Surinder Kaur and poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi.

Jasmine Sandlas loves writing her songs either at the cafes or on the beaches.

Gulabi was Jasmine Sandlas’ official debut album, that got her immense fame. But, she had also released an underground album named The Diamond, that not many know about.

Jasmine Sandlas was a part of the very popular television series Angles of Rock.

Also Read | Jasmine Sandlas' Songs That Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

According to reports from Top Planet Info, Jasmine Sandlas has an estimated net worth of $1 million, as of 2020.

Also Read | Jasmine Sandlas' Songs That Have Crossed The 50 Million Mark On YouTube

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.