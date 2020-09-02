Jasmine Sandlas' Songs That Have Crossed The 50 Million Mark On YouTube

Jasmine Sandlas, the 29-year-old playback singer, has garnered a lot of awards and accolades in her career and has many memorable songs to her name. The Musafira singer has broken many music records with her songs. Her songs like Yaar Na Miley, Mombatti, and Baby Besharam, are some of the most memorable tracks of recent times. She has received high praise from critics for her unique singing style. Check out some of Jasmine Sandlas' songs that have managed to cross 50 million views on YouTube.

Jasmine Sandlas’ songs that crossed 50 million views on YouTube

Illegal Weapon

One of Jasmine Sandlas’ most famous songs is Illegal Weapon. The song is sung by Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas. The music video of the song Illegal Weapon has nearly 377M views. The track was also remade for the movie Street Dancer, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Sip Sip

The track Sip Sip by Jasmine Sandlas and Intense Music is another song to add to your playlist. The track is another of Jasmine’s songs, which is a fusion of Punjabi folk music and western music. The song has nearly 120M views on YouTube. The song is from the film Street Dancer and is sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Garry Sandhu, and Tanishka. The track features Varun Dhawan, Sonam Bajwa, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Whiskey Di Bottal

Jasmine Sandlas collaborated with Preet Hudal for the famous song Whiskey Di Botal. The music video of the song features Jasmine Sandlas and Preet Hudal. The peppy track has nearly 50M views on YouTube. The music composed by Preet Hudal had received widespread acclaim from critics.

Yaar Na Miley

Yaar Naa Miley is a dance number from the film, Kick. The song is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jasmine Sandlas. Yo Yo Honey Singh has composed the music for the song. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jasmine Sandlas are also the lyricists of this hit song. The song is picturised on Salman Khan and Nargis Fakhri, who has appeared in a guest role in the film.

