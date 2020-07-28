Jasmine Sandlas' Songs That Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

Jasmine Sandlas is an independent artist who has been widely acclaimed for her playback singing. She won an award for her song Yaar Na Miley from the movie Kick. Jasmine Sandlas also sang for Bollywood movies like One Night Stand and Zorawar. Inspired by West Coast Music. Jasmine Sandlas has recorded several groovy songs that are perfect to drive away your mid-week blues. Take a look at some of her top songs:

Jasmine Sandlas' songs to take away your mid-week blues

Illegal Weapon

One of Jasmine Sandlas' most popular song is Illegal Weapon. Sung by Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas, Illegal Weapon's music was given by Intense. The music video of Illegal Weapon has nearly 377M views. The song was also remade for the film Street Dancer, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Nagni

Another popular Jasmine Sandlas' songs are Nagni. The music video of the song has nearly 10M views, making it one of her top songs. Featuring Barinder Dhapai and Jasmine Sandlas, the music of Nagni was given by Dr Zeus. The song is a fusion of Punjabi folk song and western music.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar To Jasmine; Here Are Female Punjabi Singers Making A Mark In Music Industry

Whiskey Di Botal

Jasmine Sandlas collaborated with Preet Hudal for the song Whiskey Di Botal. The music video of the song also features Jasmine Sandlas and Preet Hudal. Whiskey Di Botal has nearly 50M views on YouTube. The music given by Preet Hudal is one of the main highlights of the song that is perfect to listen to when you want to make your day a little better.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Songs Perfect Jam For Your House Party

Sip Sip

The song Sip Sip by Jasmine Sandlas and Intense Music is another song to add to your playlist if you want to make your day a little brighter. The song is another Jasmine Sandlas' songs which is a fusion of Punjabi folk music and western music. The song Sip Sip has nearly 120 M views on YouTube. The song Sip Sip 2.0 from th film Street Dancer is sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Garry Sandhu and Tanishka. It features Varun Dhawan, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana.

Also Read: 'Illegal Weapon' Singer Jasmine Sandlas Starts A Meme-fest With Pav Dharia

Guglu Muglu

The song Guglu Muglu is one of the most recent songs of Jasmine Sandlas. Featuring Jasmine Sandlas, the song released on January 24. The lyrics of the popular dance song were penned by Ranbir Grewal, while the music of the Guglu Muglu was given by J-Statik.

Also Read: Jasmine Sandlas Opens Up About Why Punjabi Music Artists Had To Focus On Liquor & Brands

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.