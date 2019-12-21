Jason Momoa's Sweet Girl To Star The Spider-Man Series' Marisa Tomei

There are Marvel and DC fans that crave for a crossover between the two comic universes. There is soon to be one small crossover happening that might get fans excited! According to a report on an entertainment portal, Spider-Man: Far From Home's actor Marisa Tomei is all set to star in Aquaman actor Jason Momoa's film Sweet Girl. The movie is an upcoming Netflix thriller.

Aunt May with Aquaman!

Marisa Tomei has been signed to star in the movie Sweet Girl. She will be playing the role of a U.S. Senator. Tomei was nominated thrice for an Oscar and won one for her performance in the movie My Cousin Vinny.

Marisa will be joining an excellently picked cast of the movie. Sweet Girl also stars Isabella Merced, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Justin Bartha. The movie will see Jason Momoa playing the character of a husband who takes the vow to take revenge from the people who are responsible for the death of his wife and bring her justice. He also has to protect his daughter in such a dangerous environment.

Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner have written the movie, while revisions are done by Will Staples. The movie will be directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza. It is the directorial debut of the director. The movie will be produced by Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson of ASAP Entertainment.

This is not the first time that Jason Momoa and Brian Andrew Mendoza are working together. They worked in the movie Braven in 2018. They also did the Netflix series Frontier together. Jason Momoa recently wrapped the shooting of the Dune adaptation. He is currently filming for the See TV drama series that will stream on Apple TV+. Momoa's last movie was The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

