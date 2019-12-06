WWE: Natalya Considered For A Sequel Of An Oscar Nominated Film Opposite Jason Momoa

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya recently revealed that Aquaman actor Jason Momoa wanted her in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated film, The Wrestler. The storyline of the movie revolved around an ageing wrestler who is getting familiar with getting old and is trying to put his life back in order. Eventually, he realises what life has to offer and decides to move on.

Well......we should further clarify....while filming #TotalDivas I was “catfished” lol by a guy pretending to be Jason Momoa. It was a pretty hilarious situation and a long story!🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ @SonyaDevilleWWE definitely wants me to tell the story OVER AND OVER AGAIN!!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/vHSxcxCqiJ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 6, 2019

The WWE superstar Natalya revealed that she received a call from Bret Hart. He said that Jason Momoa wanted Natalya to be his co-actor in his upcoming movie - The Wrestler 2. She stated that Jason wanted her to play the role of his ex-lover in the movie. Natalya stated that she didn’t know about Jason Momoa until she googled him. The RAW superstar also revealed that she had a phone conversation with Jason Momoa and he wanted her to be his ex-love in the movie. She said that Bret gave her number to Jason and made her aware of the call she was about to receive.

Natalya and Jason Momoa in a movie

Natalya termed Jason’s interest in casting her opposite him as huge. After all, he has been a part of a big TV series and several movies. It is still not clear when this movie will go into production. However, after Natalya’s interesting revelation, it would be exciting to watch Jason Momoa, Bret Hart and Natalya in one movie together.

Watch: Natalya has been asked to star in a movie with Jason Momoa