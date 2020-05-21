Jaspal Bhatti's Wife Savita Bhatti Feels 'rejuvenated' As 'Flop Show' Re-runs On DD

While the shooting of all the television shows has been temporarily halted due to the Coronavirus lockdown, DD National seems to have taken one for the team as they are bringing some of the most iconic yesteryear shows back to the small screens. After receiving an overwhelming response for almost all the shows that are currently re-running on DD National from the audience, the 1980's iconic satirical sitcom, Flop Show is also making a comeback on Doordarshan.

Recently, the wife and co-star of late Jaspal Bhatti, Savita Bhatti expressed saying she feels "rejuvenated" as husband's sitcom returned on the small screens.

Savita Bhatti praises late husband Jaspal Bhatti after 'Flop Show' makes a comeback

Satirist Jaspal Bhatti's Flop Show joins the long list of DD National’s iconic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Buniyaad, and Shaktimaan, to name a few that have made a come back on the small screen amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, in an interview with a news agency, Jaspal Bhatti's wife and the producer of Flop Show, Savita Bhatti was asked about her take regarding the same.

In her reply, Savita Bhatti said the coming back of Flop Show on DD has rejuvenated her life. She further added saying it is an emotional moment for her as the show is very intrinsic to her identity. Furthermore, she stated, now that Flop Show is back on TV, her identity is being refreshed in her own eyes.

However, the announcement of Flop Show's rerun by Doordarshan came over a month after fans railed for it on social media. Earlier, in an interview with the same news agency, Savita Bhatti had expressed her desire of wanting a rerun of late husband Jaspal's Flow Show. She had also reached out to the former chairperson of Prasar Bharti, A. Surya Prakash regarding the same and revealed saying he was kind enough to forward her suggestion to the concerned parties.

On Monday, Doordarshan took to Twitter to break the news about Jaspal Bhatti's Flop Show returning to their television channel. The satirical show will air every day at 6 p.m. on DD National. The plot of the sitcom revolved around the socio-cultural problems faced by the common man in India back in the time. Alongside Jaspal Bhatti, the show starred an ensemble cast including Vivek Shauq, Neena Cheema and B.N. Sharma to name a few.

Watch Comedy King Jaspal Bhatti's most popular show #FlopShow everyday at 6 pm on @DDNational pic.twitter.com/BhwTNUJbuJ — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 20, 2020

