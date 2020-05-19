Yami Gautam Gets Excited As Jaspal Bhatti's 'Flop Show' Gets A Re-run

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, DD National has been reminiscing the good old days of the era of ’90s by bringing back some iconic shows on television. After Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktimaan among others, Jaspal Bhatti’s hit comedy show Flop Show has joined the list. Recently, Yami Gautam showed her excitement for the show.

Yami Gautam shared an Instagram story with Flop Show’s poster. The actor posted the picture by informing her fans about the return of the show. She tagged DD National and wrote, “Jaspal Bhatti's all-time superhit show Flop Show is back. Watch every day at 6 PM only on DD National". Flop Show is an Indian television sitcom that first aired on DD National on October 31, 1989.

The show was written and directed by satirical humorist Jaspal Bhatti, who also played himself as the main character. His wife Savita Bhatti produced the show and also acted in all the episodes as his wife. The sitcom was a satire on the socio-cultural problems faced by the common man in India at the time. Only 10 episodes of the show were produced. Jaspal Bhatti died in 2012 and seeing him on the show again would cherish several memories for his fans. Jaspal Bhatti also got the title of 'King of Satire' and 'King of Comedy' after his show gained recognition in the Indian television industry.

On the work front

Talking about the professional front, in 2019, Yami Gautam gave two back-to-back hits. She played a pivotal character in Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. Uri: The Surgical Strike that performed really well at the box office and the cast also received positive reviews from the critics.

Later, in November 2019, she joined the lead cast of Amar Kaushik's Bala, which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The movie performed moderately well at the box office. Apart from these, she will be next seen in Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny. The upcoming rom-com is reported to be in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020.

