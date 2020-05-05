After 'Ramayan', Twitterati Welcome Ramanand Sagar's 'Shri Krishna' On DD National

After Doordarshan bid adieu to the Ramanand Sagar's epic mythological show Ramayan, broadcaster Prasar Bharti has decided to rerun yet another mythological show by Sagar on DD National. Ramayan's rerun amid the Coronavirus lockdown received an overwhelming response by the viewers and it went on to break TRP records worldwide after it garnered a whopping viewership of 7.7 crores. However, after Ramayan's end, Prasar Bharti has decided to broadcast yet another nineties popular show, Shri Krishna.

Ever since DD National took to Twitter to break the news, several social media users welcomed the show with the same level of excitement and zeal. Twitterati took to their respective handles to praise the show and the way it presented the story of Lord Krishna. Check out some of the tweets below:

WATCH NOW the life and time of the most popular and revered deity Lord Krishna on @DDNational pic.twitter.com/FMQ9AoRnJu — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 4, 2020

Twitterati welcomes Ramanand Sagar's 'Shri Krishna' after 'Ramayan' bids farewell to small screens

#ShriKrishna @swwapniljoshi Sir your performance in Shri Krishna was awesome and specially in "Maharasleela"...song dance was so heavenly devine🌟🌟🌟🙏🙏🌟☺☺ still irreplacebale.Thanks..thanks a million..🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/W05I93g0YI — Kishan Mishra (@KishanM27648939) May 3, 2020

Whenever I close my eyes and think about Krishna, this face comes to my mind and that is the impact "Sarvadaman D. Banerjee" have left on me by incredible and unforgettable role. #ShriKrishna #श्री_कृष्णा pic.twitter.com/KwTrswdSaf — Priyank (@dypriyank) May 3, 2020

The first episode of Shri Krishna's rerun premiered on May 3, 2020. The show will air at 9 p.m everyday. However, the show originally broadcasted from 1993 to 1996 on DD-2, Doordarshan's Metro channel. The show comprises a sum total of 221 episodes and features several memorable events from Lord Krishna's life, including the lifting of Govardhan hill on his little finger to dancing on Kaliya Naag.

In this Ramanand Sagar directorial, Lord Krishna's role was essayed by three artists during its span of three years, Ashok Kumar as Balkrishna, Swapnil Joshi as teenage Krishna, and Sarvadaman Banerjee as adult Krishna. Furthermore, the show also starred other renowned actors including Pinky Parikh as Rukmini / Yamuna / Lakshmi / Durga, Reshma Modi as Radha, Sheeba Chaddha as Vasundhara, Deepak Deulkar as Balram / Shesha to name a few.

