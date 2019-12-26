Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Share First Picture Of Their 'teddy Bear' Tara

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij took the internet by a storm when they announced the good news about their baby girl on August 21 this year, without revealing their little one’s face. However, fans were in for a treat when the duo, for the very first time, put up a full picture of their firstborn on social media on December 25. Surprisingly, Jay Bhanushali celebrated his 35th birthday on December 25 and marked his special day by sharing the first glimpse of their baby girl.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij share the first glimpse of baby Tara

Actor and host Jay Bhanushali rang in his 35th birthday on December 25. On his happy day, wife Mahhi Vij took to her social media handle to wish Jay, while sharing an adorable picture of their daughter Tara. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday @ijaybhanushali this year I thought of making your birthday even more special. We love you @tarajaybhanushali n Mumma wish u the best year ahead 2020. I couldn't have give you a better gift thn our lil princess this day with your lil one. happy birthday, love.” The next photograph shows Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij both, with their little angel Tara dressed up as a Santa Claus. Calling Tara a teddy bear, Jay Bhanushali also shared the same picture on his Instagram feed. Have a look.

According to reports, the couple in the past had adopted a girl and a boy. Owing to her pregnancy, Mahhi Vij was off the television industry for a year. She recently made a guest appearance in the latest season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali appeared in a web show titled Parchhayee.

