Mahhi Vij Gives A Savage Response To Troll Who Commented On Her Weight

Mahhi Vij is one of the popular actors in the television industry. She is married to Jay Bhanushali who is also a top television actor and host. The actors tied the knot in 2011 and have come a long way since then. They are considered to be one of the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry. Mahi has taken a sabbatical from acting since her last show. Laagi Tujhse Lagan aired a long time ago. The actor was recently invited along with her husband to form a panel on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13. The duo was joined by Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi and Asim Riaz’s brother Umar. On this occasion, Mahhi sported an oversized maxi dress and was body-shamed for her look.

Later that day, Mahhi posted a couple of photographs on her Instagram account. In one of the photographs, she can be seen posing with Jay, Umar, and Parag. It is in reply to this picture that a person sent her a personal message that read, "Sharam Kar Moti". The actor immediately gave a befitting reply by asking the troll, "Was your mother thin after delivering you?"

The actor further went on to post several screenshots as she was body shammed. Mahhi shared another Instagram story wherein she mentioned that the person does not have any followers but is only following her which means it's a fake account. For the unversed, Mahhi and Jay became parents of a beautiful baby girl on August 21, 2019. Previously, they had adopted the children of their household maid, Rajeev, and Khushi.

