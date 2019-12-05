Jay Bhanushali & Wife Mahhi Vij's Adorable Photos Are Bound To Give Couple Goals

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are TV's power couple. Recently both of them welcomed their baby girl Tara, into the family. Jay Bhanushali is a popular face on television who has hosted an array of successful seasons of numerous reality shows. In fact, he has acted in various Bollywood films too, like Hate Story 2, Ek Paheeli Leela, etc. On the other hand, Mahhi Vij is a television actor who was last seen in romance-horror drama Laal Ishq. The much in love TV couple keep on pleasing their fans with their cute PDA pictures. Take a look at adorable pictures of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij photos are couples goals

Jay and Mahhi in traditional attires

Both the actors are looking really nice in ethnic attires. Mahhi Vij seems to awestruck with Jay's dapper looks in this photo.

A Christian wedding on their ninth anniversary

Both Jay and Mahhi come from different cultural backgrounds- Jay is a Gujarati while Mahhi Vij is a Punjabi. Irrespective of that, the modern couple made their ninth wedding anniversary special by tying the knot again, with a white wedding. The couple got married again at a wedding chapel.

Sweet post by Jay on Mahhi's birthday

On the occasion of Mahhi's birthday, her dotting husband wished her with this sweet picture of them together on social media.

Some other endearing pictures of Jai and Mahhi

