JD Majethia, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Producer, Climbs Everest Base Camp | Photos

TV producer JD Majethia, who has been treating his Insta family to breathtaking pictures from his trek to Everest, finally reached the base camp. The actor shared several pictures on his Instagram handle, informing his fans about the trek and his feat. In the images, he could be seen in knitwear. The photo album also included some of his pictures with the Indian flag while a marking on the stone read, "Everest base camp 5364 m." In the note, he revealed that it took him 11 days to reach Everest base camp.

Sharing the photos, Majethia wrote, "This is how I looked post my trekking of EBC for 11 days. HAPPY and surf through the other pics to see how I feel... TOP OF THE WORLD, literally. #ebc #bucketlist #passion #love #satisfaction #unchai #inspiration #motivation #joy #fun#efforts #fitness #mountains #trekking." Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Adaa Khan commented, "Wooohooooo finally." Director Omung Kumar wrote, "Congratulations JD." A fan wrote, "So so proud of you sir! You are an inspiration!!" Check out the post below:

Before starting his trek, Majethia shared a reel from the airport informing his fans that he was about to tick one off his bucket list. It followed it up with a reel in which he could be seen enjoying the breathtaking view of Everest from the top. "Mountains give you so much," he captioned his post.

More on JD Majethia

JD Majethia is an actor, director and producer, well known for his shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and many more. His recent show was Happy Family: Conditions Apply, starring Ayesha Jhulka, Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar and Atul Kulkarni among others. The show is currently streaming on an OTT platform. He made his acting debut with Chanakya (1991). He has also acted in shows such as Karishma Kaa Karishma, Khichdi, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 and more.