JD Majethia On Shooting Amid Pandemic: Only Four Of 7,000 Artistes Tested Positive

Recently, when Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19, the safety concern among the TV fraternity came in the question. Following which, IFTPC TV wig chairman, JD Majethia opened up about the same. In an interview with a leading news portal, JD Majethia stated that only four amid 7,000 artistes tested positive over 21 days.

JD Majethia's take on criticising producer

Interestingly, as he started hitting back at those who were criticising producers, JD Majethia asserted that the wrath that producers are being subjected to is unwarranted. He added that around 80 shows are being shot across Mumbai and only four cases are reported so far. He shared that the way people are pulling up producers is unfair. Elaborating the same, JD Majethia added that a blind eye is being turned to the efforts put in by those in charge to ensure safety measures are followed.

Majethia also acknowledged that despite best practices 'sometimes, things happen'. Mentioning that the artists are travelling from different places, food is being ordered from out, and private vehicles are being used. He further talked about Parth Samthaan and stated that he was the 'only crew-member' of the show to test positive for the contagious virus. JC also informed that the TV industry has tied up with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital to provide aid for artistes.

Decisions taken by the IFTPC's TV wing for the cast and the crew

Earlier, JD Majethia confirmed that the broadcasters have to waive off the deferred 95-day payment system. He informed that the first installment of funds for 15 episodes will be released after 30 days of the telecast, the next within 45 days, and the following after 6- days to maintain consistent cash flow. The new system will ease the pressure on show makers, said JD Majethia.

Along with this, in June, JD Majethia announced that the council has resolved the issue of insurance and other important matters. He added that the policy premium will be paid by the producers and the broadcasters. He concluded that the Mumbai-based fraternity will receive a mediclaim of worth ₹2 lakhs. In addition, the report also stated that the families of Mumbai-based fraternity will get compensation of ₹25 lakhs, in case of death due to the virus.

