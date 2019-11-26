The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jennifer Winget Kills And Thrills In Latest Beyhadh 2 Trailer; Watch New Promo

Television News

Jennifer Winget is back with the second instalment of her hit show Beyhadh. The makers of the show released the trailer of the show recently. Read to know more

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
jennifer winget

Jennifer Winget is back with a bang, but this time, much darker and edgier. Jennifer's hit daily soap Beyhadh garnered a lot of appreciation from the audiences and the character Maya played by Jennifer Winget, who was also the protagonist was the driving force of the daily soap. Jennifer's character delivery as Maya was lauded by most of the audiences who watched the show and fell in love with her character.

Also Read | Jennifer Winget Turns Into A Bridesmaid In Mint-green Gown; See Pictures

The makers of the show recently launched the trailer of the Beyhadh 2 after releasing a couple of promos of the show wherein Jennifer as Maya is seen plotting to destroy a family. Maya promises Mahabharat to unfold with her vicious plans to destroy MJ's family. In the trailer, Maya is seen to be pitching two brothers against each other. 

Also Read | Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Almost Breaks Her Nails During Promo Shoot

The trailer does not really unveil the reason behind her hatred and need for revenge, but can be seen to be extremely determined to destroy them. In the trailer, she is seen making love with one brother while making hate with another. 

The first season's success has drawn a lot of expectations from the second instalment of the show. In the first season, Winget as Maya is mostly seen rocking the shades of white. However, in this season, she has brought in the dark side. Fans have been obsessing over Maya's portrayal of the darker side of Maya and also over the dark promos of the show.

Check out the promos here:

Also Read | Beyhadh 2: A Glimpse Of BTS Pictures And Videos Of Jennifer Winget

 

Also Read | Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget's Character Maya's Dictionary For The Season

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG