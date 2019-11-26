Jennifer Winget Kills And Thrills In Latest Beyhadh 2 Trailer; Watch New Promo

Jennifer Winget is back with a bang, but this time, much darker and edgier. Jennifer's hit daily soap Beyhadh garnered a lot of appreciation from the audiences and the character Maya played by Jennifer Winget, who was also the protagonist was the driving force of the daily soap. Jennifer's character delivery as Maya was lauded by most of the audiences who watched the show and fell in love with her character.

Also Read | Jennifer Winget Turns Into A Bridesmaid In Mint-green Gown; See Pictures

The makers of the show recently launched the trailer of the Beyhadh 2 after releasing a couple of promos of the show wherein Jennifer as Maya is seen plotting to destroy a family. Maya promises Mahabharat to unfold with her vicious plans to destroy MJ's family. In the trailer, Maya is seen to be pitching two brothers against each other.

Here's the first look of Maya's Beyhadh nafrat.

Her revenge will be darker, edgier and much more unexpected.

Her obsession will be a notch higher in #Beyhadh2.

Starts December 2nd, Mon-Fri at 9 PM. #MayaAgain @jenwinget pic.twitter.com/KzCK9F0EkZ — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 26, 2019

Also Read | Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Almost Breaks Her Nails During Promo Shoot

The trailer does not really unveil the reason behind her hatred and need for revenge, but can be seen to be extremely determined to destroy them. In the trailer, she is seen making love with one brother while making hate with another.

The first season's success has drawn a lot of expectations from the second instalment of the show. In the first season, Winget as Maya is mostly seen rocking the shades of white. However, in this season, she has brought in the dark side. Fans have been obsessing over Maya's portrayal of the darker side of Maya and also over the dark promos of the show.

Check out the promos here:

A new Mahabharata will commence when the ones who wronged her will have to face her righteous fury. Watch #MayaAgain in #Beyhadh2, starting 2nd December, Mon-Fri at 9 PM @jenwinget pic.twitter.com/MyBwHiOwnW — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 12, 2019

Also Read | Beyhadh 2: A Glimpse Of BTS Pictures And Videos Of Jennifer Winget

Expect the worst as #MayaAgain will fight for justice.

Wait for the storm to strike as her plan will come into action from this December 2nd, Mon-Fri at 9 PM. #Beyhadh2 @jenwinget pic.twitter.com/PBaI6brz0N — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 25, 2019

If you think you are in control of your time, you are mistaken. In #Beyhadh2, time will flow through Maya's hands.

Get ready for #MayaAgain and set your clocks to 9 PM! Starts 2nd December.@jenwinget pic.twitter.com/qyCeTrcTn1 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 23, 2019

Also Read | Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget's Character Maya's Dictionary For The Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.