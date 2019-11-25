Jennifer Winget Turns Into A Bridesmaid In Mint-green Gown; See Pictures

Television actor Jennifer Winget is well-known among her fans for her style statements and fashion taste. Every time she posts anything on her social media handle, her fans start pouring their love in the comments section. Recently, she shared a few pictures and a short clip from her friend Simone Nicole D'Cruz's wedding, in which she turned into a bridesmaid. Opting for a mint green colour one-sided sleeve gown, Jennifer posed with the couple with a white and green flower bouquet. To complete her look she wore a flower band and earrings.

The actor also decorated her bun with white flowers. She penned an adorable caption for her friend which reads, "Thank you for letting me share in this joyful day. I take my bridesmaids duties very seriously. By your side, for life! You looked absolutely ethereal my sim and I wish you and subi all the best as you embark on this wonderful union. May the love and happiness you guys feel today shine through the years. Thanks for inviting us to eat and drink while you get married.😂😘Congrats! #onebigbash #simoneandsubi".

Take a look at her bridesmaid avatar:

She also clicked with her Beyhadh co-star Aneri Vajani. Aneri sported a yellow-white colour deep neck gown. She also shared the glimpse of Jennifer in her Instagram story. In the short-video, Maya fame actor is seen performing the hook-step of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's song Aankh Maarey. She captioned the video as, "look who did I meet".

On the work front, Jennifer Winget is currently gearing up for the sequel of her thriller-drama serial Beyhadh. The promos and teaser of the serial are well-received by the audience and fans. It will start airing on Sony TV from December 2, 2019, from Monday to Friday. She will reprise her character Maya in the series. Apart from Jennifer, the show will also star Ashish Chawdhary and Shivin Narang in the lead. Maya promises to cross all limits in the name of hatred for season 2.

