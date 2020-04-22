Jennifer Winget's Selfies That Fans Could Check Out For Some Inspiration

Television News

Jennifer Winget’s Instagram shows that the actor loves to click selfies with close friends and family. Here is a compilation of her selfies.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget began her acting career as a child artist in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya. Since then, she has come a long way. The actor is regarded as one of the most popular and influential celebrities of the Indian Television Industry. She has won numerous awards for her performances in various serials. She has acted in many soap operas like Saraswatichandra, Bepannah, Beyhadh, Dill Mill Gaye and many more.

Apart from being an influential actor, Jennifer Winget is an active social media user. She keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts through social media handles. Her Instagram is proof of the actor's love for selfies. Here is a compilation of Jennifer Winget’s selfie look-book for fans to take cues from.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's Poker Face Expressions You Should Not Miss

Jennifer Winget’s selfies

1. Shiny in a silver ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

2. The sun-kissed selfie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

3. Selfie with a poker face

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

4. The vacay selfie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar And Jennifer Winget In Cape-style Outfits; See Pics

5. A selfie with her "other mother"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

6. Her million-dollar smile

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

7. A perfect pout

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

8. Maya's bald and beautiful avatar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

ALSO READ: Times Jennifer Winget Showed Off Her Killer Looks In Burgundy Tresses

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's 'Dill Mill Gayye' And Other Serials Based On Medical Professionals

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories