Times Jennifer Winget Showed Off Her Killer Looks In Burgundy Tresses

Jenifer Winget is a television actor who is popularly known as Maya because of her TV serial, Beyhadh 2. She was also seen playing a pivotal role in Beyhadh's first part as well. Jennifer Winget is not only known for her acting but also for being a style icon. Take a look at times when the actor sported her burgundy hair colour like a pro in her Instagram posts.

Jennifer Winget's photos wherein she flaunts her burgundy tresses

Jennifer Wingett showcased her new hair colour just before her show Beyhadh 2 was about to go on air in December 2019. She also tagged her hairstylist responsible for her bouncy shiny tresses. Take a look.

Jennifer Winget in a short black dress

Jennifer Winget showcased her boss lady avatar when she wore this short black dress on the sets of Beyhadh 2. Her shining burgundy tresses are simply hard to avoid. With her sharp and killer looks, it seems like Maya is all set for a kill.

Jennifer Winget found Maya's dog during an outdoor shoot

In an Instagram video, Jennifer Winget was having fun with a stray dog during the shooting of the serial Beyhadh 2. Here is a snip of the video where she can be seen in a black blazer and blue jeans.

Jennifer's Instagram video during COVID-19 lockdown

Jennifer took to Instagram to share some positivity along with talking about social distancing when the lockdown was just imposed in India. She also gave out tips and recommendations on how one can avoid feeling bored during these times.

Promo Image credit: Jennifer Winget Instagram

