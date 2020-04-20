Jennifer Winget's 'Dill Mill Gayye' And Other Serials Based On Medical Professionals

When it comes to popular TV show formats, dramas based on medical professionals have always intrigued the audience. When talking about medical dramas on Indian television, the first show to comes to the mind of many fans is Dill Mill Gaye, which was a sequel to another medical drama Sanjivani. Here, we have listed some of the Indian TV shows which are based on medical professionals.

Dill Mill Gaye

A sequel to Sanjivani, Star One's Dill Mill Gaye ran for a good three years from 2007 to 2010. With an all-new cast and a unique storyline, this medical drama was successful in capturing the imagination of the young audience. However, Mohnish Behl was the only connecting link between the two shows. The sequel featured Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Anand, Sukirti Kandpal, Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Drashti Dhami, among others.

Sanjivani

The show primarily revolved around the lives of four interns, Dr Rahul, Dr Juhi, Dr Simar and Dr Omi. This medical drama was as much about medical cases as about human emotions. The Star Plus show became quite a rage among youth in the early 2000s and it aired for almost three years, from 2002 to 2005. The show had a stellar cast including Mohnish Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, Gaurav Chanana, Sanjeet Bedi, Rupali Ganguly, Iravati Harshe, Sudhanshu Pandey and Shilpa Shinde in the lead roles.

Ayushmaan

One of the lesser-known medical dramas, Ayushmaan revolved around the story of a teenager (played by Vinod Singh) whose carefree adolescence is pitted against the responsibilities that his medical career demands from him. According to a report, it was based on a true child prodigy who became a qualified doctor at the age of 17. The show aired on Sony TV for almost a year. The star cast included actors like Vinod Singh, Gunn Kansara, Chandana Sharma and many more.

