Jennifer Winget Shows What 'mid-week Crisis Looks Like' With A Recent Monochrome Picture

Recently, television actor Jennifer Winget took to her Instagram handle to show her fans, what a 'mid-week crisis looks like'. To explain the same, Jennifer Winget shared a priceless monochrome picture of herself, which features the actor posing as she clicks an unmissable selfie picture. Take a look:

Also Read | Japan To Extend 50 Billion Yen Loan To India To Bolster Battle Against COVID-19

Jennifer Winget's post:

As seen in the picture shared, Jennifer Winget is seen donning a sleeveless black top. Keeping her look casual by donning very minimal makeup, Jennifer clicked the picture with her left eye covered with hair. The picture uploaded on Instagram seemingly left fans mesmerised, as they rushed to the comment section and lauded the actor for ‘looking stunning’. Take a look at how fans reacted to the pictures shared:

Also Read | PM Modi To Address Third US-India Strategic And Partnership Forum

Take a look at a few more pictures shared by the actor:

Jennifer on the professional front

Jennifer kickstarted her journey in the Hindi film industry as a child actor in the film, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. The actor also appeared as a child actor in the much-acclaimed film, Kuch Naa Kaho. Jennifer has worked in many hit serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra and Bepannaah.

Also Read | Japan To Extend 50 Billion Yen Loan To India To Bolster Battle Against COVID-19

Jennifer rose to prominence with the success of her television show, Beyhadh 2, which follows the story of Maya, whose love turns into revenge when her lover betrays her. The story gets further interesting when she seeks to destroy him by wooing the people he truly cares for. The television show also stars Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma Preeti Mehra, Melanie Nazareth, Rupa Divetia, Nikunj Malik, Kangan Baruah Nangia, Paaras Madaan and Hasan Zaidi in prominent roles.

Also Read | PM Modi To Address Third US-India Strategic And Partnership Forum

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.