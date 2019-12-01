Jennifer Winget's Best Ethnic Looks That You Should Definitely Check Out

Jennifer Winget started her career with Hungama TV’s Karthika (2003). Later, she has made a huge name for herself by doing popular shows like Dill Mill Gaye and Saraswatichandra. In 2016, Winget portrayed the role of Maya Malhotra in Sony TV’s Beyhadh. The actor won numerous awards and appreciation for her performance as Maya. Jennifer was last seen in Colors TV’s Bepannaah, opposite Harshad Chopda. Fans are very excited to watch her in her upcoming show, Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2. Apart from her amazing acting skills, the actor is also famous for her amazing fashion sense. Here's some of her best ethnic looks.

Jennifer Winget's best ethnic looks

Jennifer is seen posing in a golden lehenga. The blouse is half sleeves, backless, and has a deep neck, with embroidery all over it. She wore a flair skirt under the blouse, with a knot tied on the left-hand side. She gave her hair a middle partition and tied them tightly in a bun, at the back. She accessorised her outfit with golden earrings and a golden bracelet. The actor completed her look by wearing bold makeup with a dark red lipstick.

For an event, Jennifer was seen wearing a pretty baby pink plain sleeveless short kurta, with a golden border on the top and a plain baby pink palazzo at the bottom, with a golden border. She let her net dupatta with golden embroidery flow free. She gave her hair a centre partition and left them open with wavy curls at the end. She wore huge earrings and applied light shade makeup that made her glow.

Jennifer looked gorgeous in this cream and black colour lehenga. She wore a black colour sleeveless blouse with floral print all over it. The skirt of the lehenga was plain cream in colour with black and golden borders. She took a net dupatta with golden shimmery borders to complete the look. She gave her hair side partition and left her straight hair open. Jennifer finished her look with a small golden earring and golden bangles, and natural, light makeup.

