Jennifer Winget Receives A Special Message From Surbhi Chandna For Beyhadh 2

Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2 is all set to return on the Indian television screens from December 2, 2019. The show will feature the main cast from the first season i.e Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary, and Shivin Narang. The promo of Beyhadh 2 has been receiving positive reviews from all corners.

ALSO READ | Beyhadh: Best Looks Of Jennifer Winget As Maya From The First Season

Surbhi Chandna has a special message for Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is all set to unleash the dark side of her character, Maya, once again through Beyhadh 2. Fans have been counting the days to the premiere to see Jennifer return to the television screens. Many have even commented that Jennifer Winget looked stunning in her evil avatar.

ALSO READ | Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget's Character Maya's Dictionary For The Season

Recently, Jennifer Winget aka Maya took to social media to share pictures from the launch event of the show. She was sporting a solid black dress in the first picture. She also shared a picture of the entire cast from the event. Shortly after she posted the picture, actor Surbhi Chandna of Ishqbaaaz fame sent her good wishes by commenting "Best wishes to Maya" on the picture.

Check out Jennifer Winget's post here:

Beyhadh 2 will air in place of Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV. Jennifer Winget had expressed that she is anxious about replacing such a hit show. She even said that even with the pressure, her team is handling everything well.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget's Maya To Be Darker, Scarier And Crazier In Beyhadh 2

While talking about Beyhadh 2 in a recent interview, Jennifer Winget commented that the new season will be “darker, scarier, crazier and more intense”. The first season was focused on love, while the newest season will be all about negativity and revenge. She played a negative role in the first season as well. Incidentally, that was also the first time that Jennifer was seen in a negative role.

Jennifer Winget also commented that the major reason that the first season worked out was because of the sync between the central characters. She even said that everything from music, scenes, and writing was connected. Jennifer Winget even said that the idea followed for the second season is to not compete with other shows but to compete and win over the first season.

ALSO READ | Beyhadh 2 Cast: Actors To Feature Alongside Jennifer Winget In The Second Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.