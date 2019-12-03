Jimmy Shergill Gets Candid On His Birthday, Says “nothing Wrong In Being A Loser”

Jimmy Shergill has created a niche for himself in the film industry with the unique characters that he has portrayed onscreen. From the role of Zaheer Bhai in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S to Raja Awasthi in the Tanu Weds Manu franchise among many others, Jimmy, who turns 49 today, has proven his acting skills through some memorable performances. On being questioned about playing roles where his character usually ends up losing, the Special 26 actor revealed in a recent interview that it does not matter to him if his character is a loser in the story.

The actor who has also featured in a number of Punjabi films went on to elaborate on what makes him choose his roles for the big screen. The actor revealed that even if the role lasts for three scenes in a movie, he makes sure that there is a substantial depth to the character he is expected to play. This has been the criteria for his choice of roles in comedy-drama films like Tanu Weds Manu or Happy Bhaag Jayegi where even though he had portrayed the role of a villain in the story, there had been a certain charm in his character which made the audience like him.

Jimmy Shergill went on to claim that he is extremely rooted and believes in making the best out of the situation offered to him by the director of his film. The actor said that the characters that have been offered to him to date, even though they are typically typecasted, have been written with a purpose that is integral to the film. As an actor, he does not tamper with the role and believes in doing his part sincerely without giving the reception of his role in the film much thought.

About Jimmy Shergill

Jimmy Shergill is among the most underrated actors in the industry. He debuted in Bollywood in veteran lyricist writer Gulzar’s directorial Maachis. The film had not performed well at the box office although Jimmy’s versatile performance had been noticed by other directors in Bollywood. He was then seen in movies like Mohabbatein, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi, My Name is Khan and many more. The actor was last seen in Manoj Tiwari's P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar along with noted actors Sanjay Mishra, Girish Kulkarni, Zakir Hussain, Akhilendra Mishra, and Kumud Mishra.

