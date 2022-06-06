Joe Biden To Appear On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' In 1st In-studio Late-night Stint As President

The popular show Jimmy Kimmel Live will see Joe Biden make his first in-studio late-night appearance as a President, the host announced recently. Although it's the leader's first live stint on a late-night show, he has previously appeared for a late-night interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon back in December, according to Deadline. His interview will be aired on the June 8 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Announcing Biden's upcoming appearance on his show, Jimmy Kimmel took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey. 11:35|10:35c @POTUS @ABCNetwork."

Biden last appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2019 while he was busy campaigning during the Democratic Party presidential primary. Apart from this, the President has also made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert around the same time. The trend of sitting presidents appearing on the late-night circuit was apparently started by Barack Obama in 2009.

Biden will be in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, where nations in North, South and Central America gather to discuss mutual interests and concerns. The broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live takes place from the El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Joe Biden meets South Korean boy band BTS

The US president recently hosted BTS at the White House, as they spoke about fighting the spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans. In the video of the band's interaction with the leader, the latter is seen playing the hit track Butter and telling them "I figured I'd make you feel at home." The members also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris and spoke about how 'historic and big' a day it was for them to visit the White House.

Alongside the video, Joe Biden mentioned in the caption, "It was great to meet with you this week at the White House, @bts.bighitofficial. The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes requires all of us to stand up, speak out, and give hate no safe harbor. Thanks for all you’re doing. It matters."

(IMAGE: AP)