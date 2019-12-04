Jonathan Van Ness Creates History As He Becomes First Non-female Cosmopolitan Cover Star

Jonathan Van Ness created history after appearing on the cover of Cosmopolitan, UK. Jonathan Van Ness is the first solo, non-female star to cover Cosmopolitan, UK in the past 35 years. Van Ness shared the good news with his followers on Instagram and thanked the publication and collaborators for the shoot.

Van Ness identifies as gender non-conforming and non-binary and says that their preferred pronouns are he/his/him. The last solo non-female star to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan was Boy George in 1984. In 2012, the boy band One Direction appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan as a group.

Van Ness wears an orange dress by American designer Christian Siriano for the cover image of the Cosmopolitan, UK. Van Ness first shot to fame after he appeared on the Netflix series Queer Eye as an international grooming expert and became a household name following his web series parody Gay of Thrones.

Van Ness is an American hairdresser and podcaster who was born in a family of journalists. Jonathan's mother was the vice president of a family-owned Quincy Media. Van Ness identified themself as openly gay throughout his life, because of which it was reported that Jonathan faced discrimination in the past. During his college days, Van Ness became addicted to drugs and entered the sex work industry to cope with his addiction.

In his interview with the magazine, he revealed that he was sexually assaulted as a child and in addition to that he stated that a lot of people who have gone through the cases of sexual assault have a lot of aggravated trauma. Van Ness was tested HIV positive in 2012 and has used the revelation to fight his drug addiction. Van Ness is aware of the social stigma that surrounds HIV and is fighting to raise awareness of the condition.

