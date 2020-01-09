Jimmy Kimmel Will Host A Brand New Celebrity Version Of 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. This celebrity version will be aired as part of the show original show celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. Read on to know more details about this story.

Jimmy Kimmel to host Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Jimmy Kimmel is one of the most celebrated late-night hosts in Hollywood. He is not only a late-night talk show host but has also hosted the Oscars twice. Now, Kimmel is also set to host a special edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

This special edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will be celebrity-driven. It will only consist of eight episodes. These celebrity contestants will play for the sake of charity. This edition is being created and telecast in order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. It will also allow contestants to invite a guest along with them in the hot seat to help them answer these questions.

This new edition will also have another segment that will comprise of an interactive gaming app for its viewers. This interactive gaming app will allow viewers at home to play alongside the celebrity on the hot seat. The app users will also be able to win the same amount of money the celebrities are playing for the show. However, the winners through this app will be announced on a later date.

Emmy-winning Who Wants to be a Millionaire executive producer Michael Davies is set to return as the showrunner once again. In an official statement, Michael Davies talked about working with Jimmy Kimmel for this special edition.

Davies said that his professional career has been linked with Jimmy since the days of Win Ben Stein’s Money. He also revealed that Jimmy was one of the first celebrity contestants on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in its original run.

The producer concluded his statement by saying that he cannot wait to work with Jimmy Kimmel on this dynamic new version of the show that changed his life and the fortunes of so many others.

Image Courtesy: Jimmy Kimmel Live Instagram

