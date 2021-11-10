Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar Team Up For Lionsgate Play's Indian Series 'Hiccups & Hookups'

The first Indian original series from Lionsgate India, Hiccups and Hookups, stars an ensemble star cast, including Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, and Shinnova. The show is set to premiere on November 26. Apart from announcing the news, the makers also unveiled the poster of the series that depicts the Rao siblings Lara, Prateik, and Shinnova sitting in bathtubs while drinking champagne. The Rao siblings are believed to discuss every and any issue that they face openly with each other.

The new poster is unlike any that’s ever hit the airwaves as it shows siblings chilling in bathtubs and the champagne adding to the relaxed atmosphere. Often siblings don’t end up letting their hair down and revealing their deepest darkest secrets. This is where the Rao siblings differ in their attitude. The new series was announced by actor Rajkummar Rao in a special video on Instagram.

Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Shinnova team for Lionsgate's Indian series

In the video, the actor addresses the new Raos in town as 'shocking and not rocking'. In the clip, where he refers to Lara Dutta's character as a 'modern Stree' who is confused about her dating options, he reveals that Prateik Babbar's character is that of a guy who calls himself the 'Newton of Relationships' as he believes that he understands the science of relationship inside out.

Lara had shared the video and wrote, “Here it is……..Welcome the Rao Family into your home at your own risk…A risk worth taking @lionsgateplayin #HiccupsAndHookups #Repost @rajkummar_rao with @make_repost Ghabrao, Jaan bachao! The new Raos are making an entry with their chaotic clan on @LionsgatePlayin’s first Indian original, #HiccupsAndHookups. A bold & edgy family drama, starring the gorgeous @larabhupathi, ever-so-cool @_prat, and spunky @shinnova_19. Catch this crazy family in action, only on @lionsgateplayin from 26th November onwards. Stay tuned! #HiccupsAndHookups.”

This family believes in no-holds-barred conversations and according to them, nothing is taboo. Even the mother-daughter relationship is not reverential but easy-going and frank. The poster cleverly depicts the equations between the family members in a light and breezy manner. The series is directed by Kunal Kohli and will stream on Lionsgate Play from November 26.

IMAGE: Instagram/Rajkummar Rao