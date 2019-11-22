The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kapil Sharma Faces Ire Of Netizens Over His Demeaning Jokes, Internet Asks For Respect

Television News

Ace- comedian Kapil Sharma recently faced flak on the internet over his demeaning jokes on judge Archana Puran Singh. Read the entire controversy below-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kapil

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently faced flak on the internet over his demeaning jokes on judge Archana Puran Singh. While the popular show is doing extremely well among audiences, the last few episodes did not sit well with the netizens. Although the two share a great bond, Sharma's comments on her physique or replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show seem to be not going well with a certain section. Just recently, the ace-comedian took a dig on the judge and was reminded by one of the netizens that he should show some respect. Another one tweeted saying that he feels 'embarrassed' for the audience as they get humiliated without even realizing. 

READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Takes Another Dig At Archana Puran Singh 

Netizens react: 

READ: Kapil Sharma And Others Who Went On A Hiatus Due To Health Issues

The Kapil Sharma Show is a popular comedy talk show. The host Kapil Sharma invites celebrities to his show and engages in a conversation with them and his team performs a few skits as well. When Navjot Singh Sidhu had to leave the show midway, he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. Although it's been a while since he left, the team makes sure he is not forgotten on the show and often makes jokes about him. The team also often engages in taking digs at Archana Puran Singh for taking his spot. 

READ: Kapil Sharma And Others Who Went On A Hiatus Due To Health Issues

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG