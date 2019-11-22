Kapil Sharma Faces Ire Of Netizens Over His Demeaning Jokes, Internet Asks For Respect

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently faced flak on the internet over his demeaning jokes on judge Archana Puran Singh. While the popular show is doing extremely well among audiences, the last few episodes did not sit well with the netizens. Although the two share a great bond, Sharma's comments on her physique or replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show seem to be not going well with a certain section. Just recently, the ace-comedian took a dig on the judge and was reminded by one of the netizens that he should show some respect. Another one tweeted saying that he feels 'embarrassed' for the audience as they get humiliated without even realizing.

Netizens react:

Kapil sharma is absolutely not aware that he is really damaging his own reputation & his show's reputation as well by cracking really really cheap & demeaning jokes on ArchanaJi who is senior most actress than him. Sometimes I change the channel. #TheKapilSharmaShow — Pratik (@pratikdoriwala) November 21, 2019

Hi @KapilSharmaK9 Don't take your viewers for granted. Come out of the illusion of you being a Superstar. Humiliation is not fun. Inviting Audience and shaming them is disgusting #TheKapilSharmaShow — Narendra (@narendraup) November 21, 2019

I feel embarrassed for the audience in #TheKapilSharmaShow - they get humiliated without even realising. There’s fat shaming, the celebrity guests laugh at them. It’s not even funny. — Crime Master Gogi (@tvphangurl1) November 16, 2019

The Kapil Sharma Show is a popular comedy talk show. The host Kapil Sharma invites celebrities to his show and engages in a conversation with them and his team performs a few skits as well. When Navjot Singh Sidhu had to leave the show midway, he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. Although it's been a while since he left, the team makes sure he is not forgotten on the show and often makes jokes about him. The team also often engages in taking digs at Archana Puran Singh for taking his spot.

