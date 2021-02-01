Kapil Sharma Mentions Guru Randhawa's Night Raid Episode, Singer Left Embarrassed

Trust Kapil Sharma to pull an actor's leg or take a funny jibe at their off-camera activities. Guru Randhawa was left red-faced and laughing when Kapil brought up his recent 'apology to Police' episode on his show.

The singer was booked for violating night curfew at a Mumbai night club in December and Kapil Sharma didn't leave an opportunity to talk about that. In the new video shared by the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil says, "Aaj kal toh aapko gareeb waali party achi lagti hai kyunki Badshah ki party aapko badi bhaari padi thi [Translation: I've heard that you prefer smaller parties these days because the Badshah party cost you dearly]."

Listening to this, Guru hides his face with his hand in embarrassment and laughed with Kapil.

WATCH

About the Incident

The raid took place at the Dragonfly Experience club near the Mumbai International Airport at around 3 am, police said, adding the 34 also included seven staffers of the club. Clarifying his stance, Guru Randhawa issued a statement.

"Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities' decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials. He promises to compile with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well," the statement read.

They were booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, police said.

Suresh Raina, Sussane Khan, Guru Randhawa & more booked in 2:30 am Mumbai nightclub raid

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Kapil Sharma and Ginni as they welcome baby boy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.