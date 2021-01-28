Kapil Sharma Officially Announces Arrival Of Second Baby, Talks About Show Going Off Air

Comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma on Thursday hosted a chat with fans on Twitter and finally confirmed that he and his wife are all set to welcome their second child. He also revealed that The Kapil Sharma Show will be going off-air because he needs to be "at home with wife to welcome their second baby".

In 2018, Kapil Sharma announced his marriage. The actor took to social media to inform fans that he was tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath. The couple has been happily married since. On December 10, 2019, Kapil and Ginny welcomed their firstborn child. The two became proud parents of a little baby girl and decided to name her, Anayra Sharma.

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿 https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Only a small break https://t.co/GAbmq83OQf — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Yeh lo ji 😍 Anayra is learning how to walk ❤️ https://t.co/cgGkAjiTgG pic.twitter.com/6oroONLfRl — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Not yet, but she speaks some 8-9 words 😍 https://t.co/yUniOvBRuZ — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Kapil Sharma may have been back with his popular series The Kapil Sharma Show post lockdown but the comedian still misses the joy of performing in front of a live audience. In July, the team, which also includes Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti, resumed shooting amid strict safety guidelines.

The show went on air from August 1 on Sony Entertainment Television, with actor Sonu Sood as the first guest. To make up for the live audience, the makers decided to place cutouts of people behind the show's permanent guest Archana Puran Singh's chair.

