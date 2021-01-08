Kapil Sharma has witty take on being asked, 'how much money you paid' in cheating case

The arrest of car designer Dilip Chhabria in a case of cheating and forgery had made headlines recently. The latest update has been Kapil Sharma sharing that he was allegedly cheated by him too. The actor-comedian shared his views on being duped regarding his vanity van, while also giving some witty responses.

Kapil Sharma records statement with police

Speaking to reporters at the Economic Offices Wing after recording his statement, Kapil shared, "There was a case of my vanity van, which we had ordered in 2017. Then we came to know that the person he had ordered it from, was arrested in another case. So they asked me for a statement on that because I had also lodged a complaint."

He then jokingly asked, “But how did you all come to know?”

When a reporter asked him how much money he had paid to him? Kapil quipped, 'aap dilwa doge mujhe paise?' (will you help me get the money).

Kapil stated that he got a First Information Report registered with the Crime Branch as well.

“I read that he had committed a fraud with lot of people. White collar crimes are rising in our country and there are many who committed such scams and run away. I am happy the police arrested them, so some people can be saved from such cases,” he was then quoted as saying.

He conveyed his gratitude to the police as they assured him that they are investigating the case.

Though he brushed off the amount, reports claimed his deal with Dilip Chhabria was worth Rs 5.7 crore. He had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2019 and is yet to receive the van, reports claimed.



Dilip Chhabria had been arrested on December 29. The news was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe. The police also seized a car designed by his Chhabria’s DC Designs firm and lodged the case under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapil, who hosts The Kapil Sharma Show, recently announced that he will be seen on a Netflix venture soon.

(With inputs from PTI)

