Kapil Sharma Bodyshames A Netizen, Deletes Tweet After Facing Backlash

Kapil Sharma late in the night around 2.13 AM replied to a troll who taunted him and alleged that he was dealing with drugs just like his colleague and friend Bharti Singh. Kapil's response didn't go down well with netizens as he body shamed the troll.

"Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote," Kapil wrote [Translation: First get yourself a shirt that fits, fatty]. A few minutes later, Kapil deleted the tweet but the screenshot went viral on social media.

'I'm angry on Bharti Singh', says Raju Srivastav on comedian's arrest in drugs case

Netizens React

@KapilSharmaK9 Sir I admire you But this ia not good that youbare replying to someone saying :- "Phle apni Shirt silva Mote". Don't you think that you are relying on Body shaming this is shame on you and the people who are following you, You are giving this kinda teachings. pic.twitter.com/KJ4ua8SoMS — Sahil mantoo (@sahil_mantoo) November 26, 2020

The show quality getting very down day by day ,start to think something new and more creative otherwise it will not take time to run out from the TRP race — Kandarp Vikma ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@kforkandarp) November 27, 2020

A few days back Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya were booked under NDPS Act Sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs), 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs).

The names of Bharti Singh and her husband cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler. Bharti Singh, who has appeared in a number of comedy and reality shows on TV, was arrested on Saturday night by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), while her husband was taken into custody on Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri.

Archana Puran Singh calls Bharti Singh 'jhoothi' in BTS video from 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The NCB had recovered 86.5 gm of ganja during the search their residence and office. Up to 1,000 gm of ganja is considered small quantity, which attracts jail term up to six months and/or fine of Rs 10,000. Possession of commercial quantity -- 20 kg or more -- can attract up to 20 years in jail. For the quantity in between, the punishment can be as much as 10 years in jail.

Later, they were produced on Sunday before the magistrate's court which remanded them in judicial custody till December 4. But a Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya. The magistrate's court granted bail to the couple on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.