Kapil Sharma Says Wife Ginni Chatrath Helped Him Recover From Alcoholism, Depression

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma went through a bad phase in life when his movie Firangi flopped at the box office and The Kapil Sharma Show went off air. At that time, he struggled with depression and alcoholism which deeply impacted his life. However, his wife Ginni Chatrath helped him overcome his drinking problems and stayed by his side throughout the time.

Recently, the Zwigato actor narrated his ordeal to the Bollywood Bubble and opened up about his dire state during that time. He said that his wife showed courage and helped him recover as his mother was affected by the news of his alcoholism. He said that when you try to make things better in your life, sometimes it just gets worse because of lack of peace.

Kapil Sharma further said that Ginni showed courage and moved to Mumbai for him before marriage despite being a part of a well-to-do family. The comedian further said that she further took him out of depression and said that even though if they won't get married, she will help him recover and move out after that.

Kapil Sharma talking about dealing with trolls

While speaking about the trolls, Kapil Sharma told the Bollywood Bubble, "After coming out of the depression, a lot of things stopped affecting me. For example, things that are written on social media, I say ‘get lost’. That’s it. The more people love the more criticism follows you, and the level of criticism increases basis on your fame."

However, that phase in life helped Kapil Sharma learn a few things and he also decided to stay away from social media for a while. Now, the comedian has been doing good and his show has been running successfully for many years. His film Zwigato recently released in theaters.

