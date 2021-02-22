Kapil Sharma Spotted In A Wheelchair At Mumbai Airport, Fans React

Kapil Sharma on Monday was spotted at the Mumbai airport but left his fans shocked as he was clicked sitting on a wheelchair. While there is no confirmation as to what has happened, Sharma seemed serious while interacting with the photographers on his way out.

Concerned fans dropped comments like, 'Get well soon Sir', broken heart emojis. Few were curious to know as to what the injury was.

Popular comic-actor Kapil Sharma recently confirmed reports that his television series, The Kapil Sharma Show, will go on a "small break" as he wants to focus on his family. Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents of a baby boy recently. Sharma tied the knot with Chatrath in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra in 2019.

There were reports that the show would go off air briefly and return with creative changes. During a Q&A session on Twitter, when a fan asked the comedian why is the show going off air, Sharma replied, "Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."

When another user posed a similar question about the show, the 39-year-old actor said the show is only taking a "small break". The comedy show features an ensemble of artistes, including Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. During the session, Sharma also confirmed starring in the rumoured SonyLIV project, Dadi Ki Shaadi.

When a fan asked about its casting, the comedian said, "Don't know anything about the cast yet, team is working on the script." Earlier this year, Sharma announced he was heading to Netflix for his digital debut. Though it is unclear whether the project is a comedy special, series or film, it will premiere on the streamer in 2021 across 190 countries.

