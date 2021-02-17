Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover May Reunite After Four Years, Claims Report; Is The Feud Over?

Rumour has it that Tandav actor Sunil Grover may rejoin The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian who played Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil and Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show left the show in 2017 over a major quarrel. Will the actor be back on the comedy show?

The controversy between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover

The Kapil Sharma Show cast members Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra left the show in 2017 over an ugly spat. An eye witness said that Kapil Sharma got upset that his cast members started eating their food without him, while he was finishing his drink. While Sunil Grover tried to calm Kapil down, the latter hurled a shoe at him. Upset by Sharma's actions, the cast members stepped down from the show. The duo hasn't worked together since their 2017 spat.

Will Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reunite?

Ever since the controversy, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover seemed to have made up. On Sunil's birthday, Kapil took to his Twitter handle to give him his wishes and love. Sunil replied to the tweet with a humble thanks. The reports of Sunil's return to The Kapil Sharma Show have been taking over the internet, especially, since Sharma's makeup artist posted a picture with Sunil in Gutthi's makeup and attire on January 6, 2021. Recently on a talk show, Sunil told the host, "I can't get angry with Kapil Sharma because he is funny".

Thank you bha ji for your wishes and love. 🤗 https://t.co/UNb2zWWY1F — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 3, 2020

Sunil Grover had opened up in another interview about his time on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. He said that playing Gutthi was easier as he had gotten used to wearing women's clothes. Grover found it difficult to play a man after playing a female role for that long. He also said that once the audience found the character likeable, he would get more comfortable with the role. Fans have urged Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to reunite and bring back their favourite characters. After leaving the show, Grover has worked in movie Bharat and the web show Tandav.

