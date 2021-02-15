ITA Awards 2021: 'Scam 1992', 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Win Big; See Full List

The Indian Television Academy celebrated crossing a historic milestone, of completing 20 years of a highly celebrated existence in Television, on February 14, 2021. The ITA Awards 2021 saw a lot of big names from the television industry including Shweta Tiwari, Adaa Khan, Dheeraj Dhooper, Shivangi Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna among others grace the red carpet looking their stylish best and what followed was a fun-filled night, hosted by Maniesh Paul.

According to a media statement, the award function was held at Filmcity, Goregaon, and will soon air on Sony Entertainment Television. Here is a complete list of ITA 2021 winners.

ITA Awards 2021 winners list

Milestone -TV - Balika Vadhu

Milestone -TV - Divya Aur Baati Hum

Landmark-TV- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Popular Supporting Actress -TV - Munmun Dutta

Landmark-TV - Indian Idol

Popular Mythology Show - TV - Vighnaharta Ganesh

Landmark TV - Radhakrishna

Popular Social Media Stars - Ssumeir Pasricha

ITA Viewers Choice - Social Media - Chinki-Minki

Milestone -TV - Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi

Hall of Fame - Sanjeev Kapoor

Covid Warriors Award - Chinu Kwatra, Jitendra Singh Shunty, Jyot Jeet, Dr. Hemant Deshmukh Dean KEM Hospital, Dr.Mohan Joshi, Dean of Sion Hospital, Dr.Muffazal Lakdawala

Popular Host on Indian Television - Maniesh Paul

Milestone -TV - Crime Patrol

Landmark-OTT - Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega

Landmark-OTT - Paatal Lok

Landmark-OTT - Aashram

Landmark-TV - Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

Landmark-TV - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Popular Digital Influencer - Ashish Chanchlani

Landmark-TV - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Landmark OTT - Criminal Justice

Landmark-OTT - Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Popular Actor – Web - Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992)

Hall of Fame - Ekta Kapoor

Milestone TV - Comedy Circus

Milestone TV - Kasautii Zindagi Kayy

Landmark OTT - Asur

Landmark OTT - Fittrat

Landmark TV - Kumkum Bhagya

Landmark TV - Naagin

Popular Actress TV - Surbhi Chandna (Naagin 5)

Popular Actor TV - Tie between Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sudhanshu Pandey

Popular TV show fiction - Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Popular Debutant Actress Web - Akansha Ranjan for Guilty

Popular OTT Film - Guilty

Milestone TV - Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Milestone TV - Khichdi

Popular Supporting Actor TV - Tie between Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda

Popular TV show non-fiction - The Kapil Sharma Show

Image Credits: Surbhi Chandna, Pratik Gandhi, and Dheeraj Dhoopar Official Instagram Accounts

