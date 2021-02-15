ITA Awards 2021: 'Scam 1992', 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Win Big; See Full List

The Indian Television Academy celebrated crossing a historic milestone, of completing 20 years of a highly celebrated existence in Television, on February 14, 2021. The ITA Awards 2021 saw a lot of big names from the television industry including Shweta Tiwari, Adaa Khan, Dheeraj Dhooper, Shivangi Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna among others grace the red carpet looking their stylish best and what followed was a fun-filled night, hosted by Maniesh Paul.
According to a media statement, the award function was held at Filmcity, Goregaon, and will soon air on Sony Entertainment Television. Here is a complete list of ITA 2021 winners.
ITA Awards 2021 winners list
- Milestone -TV - Balika Vadhu
- Milestone -TV - Divya Aur Baati Hum
- Landmark-TV- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Popular Supporting Actress -TV - Munmun Dutta
- Landmark-TV - Indian Idol
- Popular Mythology Show - TV - Vighnaharta Ganesh
- Landmark TV - Radhakrishna
- Popular Social Media Stars - Ssumeir Pasricha
- ITA Viewers Choice - Social Media - Chinki-Minki
- Milestone -TV - Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi
- Hall of Fame - Sanjeev Kapoor
- Covid Warriors Award - Chinu Kwatra, Jitendra Singh Shunty, Jyot Jeet, Dr. Hemant Deshmukh Dean KEM Hospital, Dr.Mohan Joshi, Dean of Sion Hospital, Dr.Muffazal Lakdawala
- Popular Host on Indian Television - Maniesh Paul
- Milestone -TV - Crime Patrol
- Landmark-OTT - Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega
- Landmark-OTT - Paatal Lok
- Landmark-OTT - Aashram
- Landmark-TV - Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain
- Landmark-TV - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
- Popular Digital Influencer - Ashish Chanchlani
- Landmark-TV - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
- Landmark OTT - Criminal Justice
- Landmark-OTT - Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
- Popular Actor – Web - Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992)
- Hall of Fame - Ekta Kapoor
- Milestone TV - Comedy Circus
- Milestone TV - Kasautii Zindagi Kayy
- Landmark OTT - Asur
- Landmark OTT - Fittrat
- Landmark TV - Kumkum Bhagya
- Landmark TV - Naagin
- Popular Actress TV - Surbhi Chandna (Naagin 5)
- Popular Actor TV - Tie between Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sudhanshu Pandey
- Popular TV show fiction - Ishq Mein Marjawan 2
- Popular Debutant Actress Web - Akansha Ranjan for Guilty
- Popular OTT Film - Guilty
- Milestone TV - Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
- Milestone TV - Khichdi
- Popular Supporting Actor TV - Tie between Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda
- Popular TV show non-fiction - The Kapil Sharma Show
Image Credits: Surbhi Chandna, Pratik Gandhi, and Dheeraj Dhoopar Official Instagram Accounts
