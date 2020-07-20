Kapil Sharma Tries Fun IG Filter With Bharti Singh, Makes Tiger Shroff Laugh Out Loud

Kapil Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In this video, the comedian was seen trying a filter from Instagram. He was seen introducing Bharti Singh in a funny voice and Bharti came up with a hilarious response to it.

Kapil Sharma posted the video with the caption, “Back stage masti with @bharti.laughterqueen jus for fun #TKSS #thekapilsharmashow #filmcity #mumbai #comedy #fun #laughter ðŸ˜‚” (sic). Fans in huge number praised Kapil Sharma as they responded with praises in the comment section. Actor Tiger Shroff also praised the video by dropping laughing emoticons. Take a look at this video:

The Kapil Sharma Show resumes shoot after 125 days

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram story and shared videos of his co-stars Sumona Chakravarti and Bharti Singh from the show. In the caption of the stories, Kapil Sharma revealed that The Kapil Sharma Show’s shooting has been resumed after 125 days. In the videos shared by the actor-comedian, Sumona Chakravarti looked visibly happy in the sanitising centre. The host tagged her in the story and mentioned that the team is following all the safety measures and is taking the required precautions.

In the videos shared by Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh also beamed with joy after reuniting with Kapil Sharma as she did a little impromptu dance in the sanitising centre. Kapil Sharma then recorded Bharti Singh taking the temperature test and oximeter before they get started with shoot. According to the safety guidelines, every crew member on the set has to follow the safety measures in order to avoid the spread of the virus.

Fans of Kapil Sharma are eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars on small screens again. According to media reports, the first guest who will be coming on The Kapil Sharma Show will be Sonu Sood. He is praised for his contribution in getting the daily wagers back to their home during these difficult times. The reports further added that instead of having celebrities promote their projects, The Kapil Sharma Show will now invite COVID-19 warriors to share their story and experience.

