Krushna Abhishek Opens Up About His New Show, Fans Ask About 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek is known for his performance in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He recently took to his Instagram and shared his experience of shooting after a long period of time. His fans have been waiting to see him in The Kapil Sharma Show. However, he is shooting for his new show with comedian Bharti Singh which has left his fans wondering about his return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Here is what the actor had to say about the shooting experience.

Krushna Abhishek shares his experience of shooting for his upcoming show after a long time

Krushna Abhishek recently took to his Instagram and shared a post from the sets of his upcoming show. In the picture, he is seen with comedian Bharti Singh and Mubeen Saudagar. He also posted a long caption to talk about his experience of shooting after such a long time. Krushna Abhishek said that things have changed on set and they are sanitising hands after every ten minutes. They are also following the norms of social distancing and their clothes are being washed in every lunch and dinner break. The crew is also completely covered in protective gears on the sets and they are not hanging around with the actors, Krushna Abhishek revealed. He also mentioned that the picture is from their upcoming show, ‘Funhit Mein Jaari’.

Kapil Sharma's Instagram post

Fans wonder if he has left The Kapil Sharma Show

As he posted this picture, his fans showed support for the actor and his upcoming show. As the shoot for his upcoming show has started, his fans have been wondering if he has left The Kapil Sharma Show. Several fans asked him about his role in The Kapil Sharma Show in the comments section. Some netizens also praised their looks in the picture with special praises for Bharti Singh. See the comments on Krushna Abhishek’s Instagram post here.

Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh in The Kapil Sharma Show

Krushna Abhishek has so far been seen in the role of Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti Singh was also seen playing several roles in the show. In the first look shared by Kapil Sharma, he is seen with Bharti Singh and Mubeen Saudagar. The trio has shared the stage in several TV shows in the past. According to media reports, this upcoming new show of Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh is being produced by Bharti Singh’s husband and writer Harsh Limbachiya's production house.

