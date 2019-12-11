Kapil Sharma’s Close Friend Reveals Details About Ginni's Pregnancy & More

TV host-comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath on Tuesday welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Sharma and Chatrath became parents two days ahead of their first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2018.

The popular comic took to Twitter to share the update with his fans. "Blessed to have a baby girl, need your blessings, love you all, Jai Mata Di," Sharma tweeted. Kapil Sharma's close friend and 'Firangi' director Rajiev Dhingra, spoke about the comedian's big news. Talking to a leading tabloid, Dhingra said that Ginni had a normal delivery at the same hospital where Dhingra's wife delivered a baby boy last week. He revealed that Kapil was "stressed on Monday night" but the family is happy now with the arrival of their baby girl.

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

According to the reports, Kapil will continue with his work commitments and will fulfill the projects that are lined up. The comedian shot with Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar on Wednesday, and he will shoot with the Good Newwz team on Thursday. The report further said that post this, Kapil will shoot for the next episode in January now.

Kapil talks about Ginni

In an interview last year, Kapil spoke about how Ginni supported him through his tough times. He said, "She is very spiritual. I told her that you pray so much, pray for me, too. Mera dimag sahi nahi rehta, ajeeb sa lagta hai sab kuch. She would tell me that she prays only for me. She has been my emotional anchor; she has surrendered herself for my well-being. I will do as she says, because I know that she is right; hosh mein decision leti hai."

