Kapil Sharma Announces Birth Of His Daughter; Wishes Pour In From Indian Celebs

Kapil Sharma recently announced that he and his wife, Ginni, are now the proud parents of a girl. Indian Celebs flooded Twitter with wishes for the comedian.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
One of India's most popular comedians, Kapil Sharma, recently shared an amazing news on social media. The comedian who is most prominently known for his Kapil Sharma Show revealed that he and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, are now the proud parents of a baby girl. Kapil Sharma posted this news on his Twitter page yesterday on December 9, 2019, at around 2 PM. 

Fans and celebs congratulate Kapil Sharma on becoming a father

Read | Panipat actor Sanjay Dutt gets emotional, recalls time in jail on The Kapil Sharma Show

Above is the tweet where Kapil Sharma proudly shared that he is the father of a baby girl. He also asked for the blessings of all his fans and told them that he loved them all. Immediately, fans flooded Twitter with well wishes and congratulations for Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni. However, it was not only ordinary online fans who wished him but also popular and renowned Bollywood celebrities who took to Twitter to bless Kapil and his family. From Rakul Singh to Tiger Shroff, here are a few well wishes that Kapil Sharma received from Indian celebrities.

Read | 'War' actress slams, Kapil Sharma & Sanjay Dutt, for joking about the score of '300 GFs'

Read | Kapil Sharma welcomes home a baby daughter; Sunil Grover congratulates him

Read | Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with baby girl; celebs congratulate him

 

 

