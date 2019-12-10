Kapil Sharma Announces Birth Of His Daughter; Wishes Pour In From Indian Celebs

One of India's most popular comedians, Kapil Sharma, recently shared an amazing news on social media. The comedian who is most prominently known for his Kapil Sharma Show revealed that he and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, are now the proud parents of a baby girl. Kapil Sharma posted this news on his Twitter page yesterday on December 9, 2019, at around 2 PM.

Fans and celebs congratulate Kapil Sharma on becoming a father

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Above is the tweet where Kapil Sharma proudly shared that he is the father of a baby girl. He also asked for the blessings of all his fans and told them that he loved them all. Immediately, fans flooded Twitter with well wishes and congratulations for Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni. However, it was not only ordinary online fans who wished him but also popular and renowned Bollywood celebrities who took to Twitter to bless Kapil and his family. From Rakul Singh to Tiger Shroff, here are a few well wishes that Kapil Sharma received from Indian celebrities.

Congratulations brother ,,,,, so so happy for you , welcome to the little bundle of joy 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️ — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) December 10, 2019

Bhaiya! Congratulations! 🤗♥️ — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) December 9, 2019

Congratulations!! Love and wishes. 🎉🎶 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 10, 2019

Congratulationssssssss!!!! 😀😀 god bless the baby girl with all the happiness ❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 10, 2019

Mubarak ho sir ❤🤗wish the best years for you and your family! God bless🙏❤ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) December 10, 2019

Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9! Lots of love, good health, and happiness to your baby girl! ❤️ Welcome to fatherhood! — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) December 10, 2019

