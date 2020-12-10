Kapil Sharma's Daughter Anayra Turns 1; Shares Pics Of Her 'Baby Shark' Themed Birthday

TV host-comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath on Thursday celebrated their daughter Anayra's first birthday. The popular comic took to Twitter to share pictures of her 'Baby Shark' themed birthday and we are all hearts.

"Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to my laado on her first bday," Kapil wrote. Series of pictures also featured Kapil's mother Janak Rani. The family wore customised t-shirt with 'Anayra turns 1' and baby shark on it.

Dressed in a pink tutu skirt, Anayra was happily playing with her cake. Manali Kabra, of 'mintandpeachphotography', captured the beautiful pictures.

In 2018, Kapil Sharma announced his marriage. The actor took to social media to inform fans that he was tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath. Kapil spoke about the event in the most adorable manner. The couple has been happily married since. On December 10, 2019, Kapil and Ginny welcomed their firstborn child. The two became proud parents of a little baby girl and decided to name her, Anayra Sharma.

