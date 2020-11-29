Kapil Sharma Shares Views On Farmers' Protests; Replies To 'do Comedy Not Politics' Jibe

Kapil Sharma waded into the controversy of the farmer protests and march towards New Delhi over laws, without trying to give it a ‘political colour’. The actor-comedian sought that the issue be resolved via dialogue. He wrote that there was no issue that could not be resolved through discussions.

Kapil Sharma on farmer protest

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to convey his solidarity with farmers and wrote, “The nation is with our farmer brothers', and called them annadata (food provider).

किसानो के मुद्दे को राजनीतिक रंग ना देते हुए बातचीत से इस मसले का हल निकालना चाहिए।कोई भी मुद्दा इतना बड़ा नहीं होता के बातचीत से उसका हल ना निकले।हम सब देशवासी किसान भाइयों के साथ हैं। यह हमारे अन्नदाता हैं।#farmers — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2020

As a netizen asked him to ‘do comedy and not politics’, Kapil reacted strongly, replying, “I am only doing my job, you also do so. Just writing ‘deshbhakt’ did not make you a nationalist."

"Work for the progress of the nation. Don’t give unnecessary advice after doing Rs 50 Rs recharge.”

Farmers march towards Delhi

The 'Delhi Chalo' agitation has seen a standoff between thousands of farmers marching mostly from Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital and the police resorting to the use of tear gas and water cannons to prevent them from proceeding further. On the other hand, visuals from the Shambhu inter-state border with Punjab showed that protesters threw stones at the barricades, lifted them and dropped them into the river. The Delhi Police had enhanced the deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu and Tikri border points (Delhi-Haryana border).

However, the police permitted the farmers to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area after holding talks with them. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the farmers to maintain law and order and demonstrate peacefully. After the passage of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, concerns have been raised about the possible exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

