'We Don't Live Together': Karan Kundrra Reacts Over Breakup Rumours With Anusha Dandekar

For a few days there have been speculations that TV actor Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar have broken up and aren't together anymore. After Anusha rubbished the rumours, Karan Kundrra has now broken silence and said that they are together and were never living together, in the first place.

Talking to a leading daily, Kundrra clarified that they both have their 'own pads' and because he returned from Haryana just before the lockdown was announced, he decided to stay away as it wasn't right to risk Anusha's health. He further added that people have just assumed because he hasn't posted anything on social media handles and is currently on a digital detox.

Kundrra also said that he doesn't get affected by such rumours, but Anusha does because she is emotional and concluded by saying, 'At least we should be the first to know that we have broken up.'

Anusha Dandekar slams the person for spreading break-up rumours

Recently, Anusha Dandekar broke her silence on rumours about her break up with Karan that had surfaced the internet. The two started dating 6 years ago and have hosted reality shows together. Anusha shared a long note on her Instagram stories and slammed the media reports, but neither confirmed the news nor did she deny it.

She further mentioned in the note that she knows who among her circle went to the press with that news. Slamming the person, without taking their name, she said that it’s devastating to know even when the world is going through the crisis, someone wanted to make a spectacle of someone’s life.

Without naming anyone, she wrote, “And just one more thing before I go to sleep... I know l am being way more vocal than usual but l am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness... l know who has gone to the press with this so called information... it’s sad that even In this devastating world crisis you wanted to make a spectacle of someone’s life...I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life... You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone’s... or just forever self serving... Hope you find your peace.”

