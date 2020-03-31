Times When Anusha Dandekar's Beau Karan Kundrra Amped Up His PDA Game On Social Media

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra are one of the television's power couples. The two are often spotted with each other on several occasions. Be it a romantic date, accompanying each other at the gym session or an exotic holiday, the two are always seen together. Not just personally but Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra have also worked with each other on MTV's dating reality show Love School over the years. Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar never leave a chance to win over social media with their PDA. Here are a few moments when Anusha Dandekar's beau flaunted her on his social media.

From valentine to business partner

Karan Kundrra posted a beautiful picture of the duo where Anusha Dandekar is seen hugging the former while he adorable poses and kisses her on the forehead. The actor posted the picture on Valentine's Day tagging Anusha as his valentine and now business partner. This was because the duo launched their own clothing brand Man Up Woman Up.

'Dating just got equal'

Karan Kundrra shared a series of pictures where Anusha Dandekar is seen having some candid moments with her beau. The actor even went on to share some videos of his beloved hogging on food while he makes her laugh. The actor mentioned in her comment that they live, laugh and eat together. He also said that 'dating just got equal' between them.

It's all about adoring her right

Karan Kundrra shared this beautiful picture of the two vacationing in Italy. He went on to explain a life lesson that how it is important to be happy and live a happy life. He also mentioned how Anusha Dandekar's facial expression meant that she is up to something notorious.

The 'life' tag

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar are often seen vacationing together. The actor posted a picture of the two and wrote this is how life looks like. The actor adored his beau while he gave her the tag of being an important part of his life.

Teasing her is always important

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar ace at their posing game. They are often seen striking cute poses for pictures by either hugging each other or looking with a cute expression at each other. In this picture, the actor is seen striking a cute pose while her beau looks at him with a lovable expression.

