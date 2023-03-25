Karan Kundrra Deflects Marriage Question, Directs It To Tejasswi Prakash's Brother

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted out and about in Mumbai recently. The latter's brother has temporarily returned from the United States and is in Mumbai spending time with his sister and family. A fun interaction between Karan, Tejasswi and her brother was captured by the paparazzi.

'Karan-Tejjaswi ki shaadi kab hai?'

Karan Kundrra was questioned about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash. The actor and reality show host quickly glanced at Tejasswi's brother Pratik and jokingly asked him to answer the questions. Everybody present had a good laughed at the exchange. Tejasswi was also seen smiling at the interaction between Karan and the paparazzi.

Tejasswi was dressed in a fitted orange ruffled dress with golden pumps and simple straight hair. Karan opted for a grey suit. Tejasswi's brother Pratik kept it simple in a casual look. The trio posed and laughed together before heading inside a venue.

Karan and Pratik's first meeting



Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik's visit to India this time was special as he met his sister's beau Karan Kundrra for the first time. The two had earlier interacted on a video call on a reality television show where Karan and Tejasswi first met each other. After virtually meeting Karan, Pratik shared a picture with the actor on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "So happy to finally meet @kkundra".

Tejasswi recently announced that she will be headlining , Karan Kundrra on the other hand has begun shooting for on-air show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal in which Kundrra plays the role of a werewolf.