Karan Kundrra Expresses Worry Over Weight Gain: Going To Be A Quintal...

Karan Kundrra is a popular Indian actor who rose to fame for his daily soap Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He is currently working on the show titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, where he plays a werewolf. Recently, the actor expressed his concern over gaining a few extra kilos.

2 things you need to know

Karan said that his next challenge is to lose weight.

He weighed himself on a scale and found out that he needed to get fit.

Karan zeroes down on his goal

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Karan Kundrra recently took to his social media handles to share a picture of a weighing machine. The TV star felt worried as he has gained a lot of weight over the past few days. The weighing scale showed his weight as 97.05 kg, which was quite alarming to him. He further described his emotions in his caption and talked about losing weight.

(Karan Kundrra shares the photo of his weighing machine as he talks about gaining weight. | Image: Karan Kundrra/Instagram)

He added that it is easy to gain weight but a lot more difficult to shed the extra fat. He wrote, "I have totally lost my marbles but it's gonna be fun fighting this.. let's goooo that's kgs btw, not pounds yes I'm going to be a quintal in 3 kgs." Karan said that losing weight will be a new challenge for him.

Karan Kundrra's love life with Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love during a reality TV show. Tejasswi even celebrated her birthday with Karan and her parents. The couple has been open about their relationship and even revealed that they plan on keeping their marriage plans a secret.